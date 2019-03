Гран-при по дзюдо в Тбилиси: два золота сборной Грузии

View this post on Instagram

An incredible performance by Levani Matiashvili - after an epic contest, he overpowers Vakhaviak of Belarus to become the +100kg Champion here in Tbilisi - the home crowd gave their biggest cheer yet, filling the stadium with their adulation and appreciation - a fitting way to end what has been a fantastic tournament! #JudoTbilisi2019 #Judo ©️ IJF Media Team - Robin Willingham