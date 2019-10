"Большой шлем" по дзюдо: "золото" Мусы Могушкова

View this post on Instagram

Rolling back the years - 2008 Olympic Bronze Medalist @ketleynquadros takes her first ever Grand Slam gold, executing a clever Sutemi-Waza to score Ippon on her compatriot Castilhos, sending the home crowd into rapture! . #JudoBrasilia #Judo #Gold #GrandSlam #Ippon #SutemiWaza #JudoPhoto ©️ IJF Media Team - Robin Willingham