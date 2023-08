Москва и Киев как цели воздушных атак

I have stayed in this hotel every single time I visited Zaporizhzhia. My team uses it frequently. It was the @UN base for the operation to evacuate civilians from Azovstal in Mariupol.



Denise Brown condemns the Russian attack on a hotel in Zaporizhzhia: https://t.co/hpnaJckvNwpic.twitter.com/wVweGzuKZH