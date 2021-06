Учения НАТО и Украины в Чёрном море

BREAKING: 🇺🇸 @USMC#Marines have arrived in 🇺🇦 #Ukraine to participate in #ExerciseSeaBreeze! #SB21 is an annual exercise held in the #BlackSea!@2dMarDiv Marines are supporting the exercise along with up to 30 other countries! #FollowMe#SendTheMarinespic.twitter.com/5zX47jLkXT