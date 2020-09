Здесь жили Гендель и Хендрикс...

We are thrilled to announce that starting from Saturday 22 August we will reopen to visitors!

We will be opening gradually, starting with Saturdays only, 11am – 4pm from 22 August – 26 September.



Find out more: https://t.co/D5t9J9r8tn

Book tickets: https://t.co/4MJ93l09cgpic.twitter.com/6P00i4tUtg