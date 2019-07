"Шёлковый путь": Улан-Батор - Мандалгоби

View this post on Instagram

Stage 5 win 🏁. Really happy with the job today, the bike was perfect from the marathon stage with no service and the tyres held up really well considering the high speed and hard terrain. For me personally it’s really special to win the stage while opening, the stages here are fast and not easy to make the difference but I’m feeling really good and looking for forward to seeing the sand dunes of China! . . . . . @rally_zone 📸