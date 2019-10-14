Эстер Дюфло, Абхиджит Банерджи и Майкл Кремер - лауреаты премии памяти Альфреда Нобеля

\u042d\u0441\u0442\u0435\u0440 \u0414\u044e\u0444\u043b\u043e, \u0410\u0431\u0445\u0438\u0434\u0436\u0438\u0442 \u0411\u0430\u043d\u0435\u0440\u0434\u0436\u0438 \u0438 \u041c\u0430\u0439\u043a\u043b \u041a\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0435\u0440 \u0441\u0442\u0430\u043b\u0438 \u043b\u0430\u0443\u0440\u0435\u0430\u0442\u0430\u043c\u0438 \u043f\u0440\u0435\u043c\u0438\u0438 \u0413\u043e\u0441\u0443\u0434\u0430\u0440\u0441\u0442\u0432\u0435\u043d\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0431\u0430\u043d\u043a\u0430 \u0428\u0432\u0435\u0446\u0438\u0438 \u043f\u0430\u043c\u044f\u0442\u0438 \u0410\u043b\u044c\u0444\u0440\u0435\u0434\u0430 \u041d\u043e\u0431\u0435\u043b\u044f \u0022\u0437\u0430 \u044d\u043a\u0441\u043f\u0435\u0440\u0438\u043c\u0435\u043d\u0442\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u044b\u0439 \u043f\u043e\u0434\u0445\u043e\u0434 \u043a \u0441\u043d\u0438\u0436\u0435\u043d\u0438\u044e \u0433\u043b\u043e\u0431\u0430\u043b\u044c\u043d\u043e\u0433\u043e \u0443\u0440\u043e\u0432\u043d\u044f \u0431\u0435\u0434\u043d\u043e\u0441\u0442\u0438\u0022. \n\n