Experimenting with Aleppo soap structures ➖ 4,500 soap bars arrived 3 hours before the opening of my show Building Blocks (?? customs). 20 awesome friends, family and the TTL team helped to build the show’s soap structures:) Here I had more play with the unused pieces, to visit options for the future. Thank you @alserkalavenue for the space and @thethirdlinedxb for facilitating ?? #aleppo #soap #buildingblocks