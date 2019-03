Премьера фильма "Ксимей" на фестивале правозащитных фильмов в Женеве

View this post on Instagram

XIMEI is a girl from rural China who contracted AIDS during the government-sanctioned “Black Blood Economy”, when impoverished villagers sold their blood plasma for money. Blood donors as well as recipients were infected with HIV from contaminated equipment, sparking a full-blown epidemic that affected an estimated 300,000 people, followed by a scandalous cover-up. XIMEI (2019). Directed and written by Andy Cohen. Co-directed and written by Gaylen Ross. Executive Producer Ai Weiwei. World Premiere at the International Film Festival and Forum on Human Rights (FIFDH), Geneva, March 16, 2019. https://fifdh.org/en/film/ximei