Фотожурналист Эмили Гартуэйт о частных историях и контрастах большого города

Over the past few days I have received hundreds of emails from people across the globe who want to save the sun bear. I haven’t had a chance to reply to each one so I thought it best to respond to them all here. I’ve attached a selection of the emails, many of which have brought me to tears. . . In my limited experience, I have come to understand that to protect species, we must first examine political and economic interests. I’ve been lying awake thinking about creating a fundraising site to have the sun bears moved from Medan to a conservation site in Borneo but I know that won’t solve the problem. The Zoo in Medan is run by, and I write this nervously, mafia who control much of the palm oil production in Sumatra. If money was raised, it would be lost to the very people whose hands I don’t want it to fall into. . . What I can advise is this: . . Contribute money to the extraordinary organisations supporting the protection of species like sun bears. Here is a list below. Please feel free to contribute to the list in the comments section and I will update it. . . * http://www.bsbcc.org.my/ * https://beartrust.org/sun-bear * http://sunbearsurvival.org/ * http://www.sunbearoutreach.org