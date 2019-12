Куда ведут Великобританию лейбористы?

View this post on Instagram

Jeremy Corbyn has made a late-breaking bid for sartorial supremacy. On Sunday during his campaign trail in Whitby, the Labour leader was seen wearing a bespoke suit featuring his motto, “For the many, not the few”, stitched into the red pinstripes. Corbyn stepping up to the political fashion plate is significant, as politicians have long used their clothes to signal things. Click the link in the bio for a sartorial analysis.