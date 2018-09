...

no name

People look at ballot papers at a polling station during a general election in Stockholm, Sweden September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

originaldate

1/1/0001 6:00:00 AM

width

3500

height

2334

People pick ballot papers at a polling station during a general election in Stockholm, Sweden September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

originaldate

1/1/0001 6:00:00 AM

width

3500

height

2334

People stand in voting booths during a general election in Stockholm, Sweden September 9, 2018. REUTERS/Anna Ringstrom

originaldate

1/1/0001 6:00:00 AM

width

3255

height

2038

JONAS SJOSTEDT

JONAS SJOSTEDT, leader of the Swedish left wing party Vänsterpartiet, campaigns outside of Midsommarkransen high school in Stockholm on election day in Sweden September 9, 2018. TT News/Hanna Franzen via REUTERS

originaldate

1/1/0001 6:00:00 AM

width

2971

height

2069

ISABELLA LOVIN

Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Climate, and Deputy Prime Minister Isabella Lovin during election day in Sweden at Viks School in Varmdo, close to Stockholm, Sweden September 9, 2018. TT News/Jessica Gow via REUTERS

originaldate

1/1/0001 6:00:00 AM

width

3500

height

2334

ULF KRISTERSSON

ULF KRISTERSSON, leader of the Swedish Moderate Party goes togehter with wife Birgitta Ed to cast their votes on election day, in Strangnas, Sweden September 9, 2018. TT News/Erik Simander via REUTERS

originaldate

1/1/0001 6:00:00 AM

width

3500

height

2334

EBBA BUSCH THOR

EBBA BUSCH THOR, Party leader of the Christian Democrats, campaigns outside a polling station in central Stockholm, Sweden September 9, 2018. TT News Agency/Jessica Gow via REUTERS

originaldate

1/1/0001 6:00:00 AM

width

3500

height

2335

JAN BJORKLUND

Jan Bjorklund, Party leader of the Liberal Party and his wife Anette Brifalk seen at the polling station at Norra Angby school in Stockholm where they cast their votes during generalelection day in Sweden, September 9, 2018. TT News/Hanna Franzen via REUTERS

originaldate

1/1/0001 6:00:00 AM

width

3500

height

2332

JONAS SJOSTEDT

JONAS SJOSTEDT, leader of the Swedish left wing party Vänsterpartiet, campaigns outside of Midsommarkransen high school in Stockholm on election day in Sweden September 9, 2018. TT News/Hanna Franzen via REUTERS

originaldate

1/1/0001 6:00:00 AM

width

2971

height

2069

• STEFAN LOFVEN

STEFAN LOFVEN , leader of the Social Democratic Party and Prime Minister of Sweden goes to cast his vote on election day in Stockholm, Sweden September 9, 2018. TT News/Soren Andersson via REUTERS

originaldate

1/1/0001 6:00:00 AM

width

2515

height

3500