Тагавард: село, разделённое войной

Mrs. Susanna and Mr. Yermak, displaced from Taghavard village.

- I miss our home, neighbors, even the flowers of the garden,- says Mrs. Susanna.

- And I miss my machines, as I'm a craftsman... What should I do now without them? I didn't ever leave them... (Mr. Yermak) pic.twitter.com/A3oaWDT9vv