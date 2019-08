Плавание в мусоре

View this post on Instagram

Day 44: On our path we stopped twice to have a closer look at ghost nets. In one of them, few dead fish were caught in it but one was still alive. As I lifted up one section, a dead fish came loose and sank. When it reached about 20 feet down, a shark about 5 to 6 feet long snagged it and disappeared. It reappeared a couple of minutes later waiting for another dead fish to drop. It was very elusive and never came close enough, I couldn’t identify it with certainty. This was my first encounter with a shark on this expedition. I resumed swimming in the plastic soup hoping for it to reappear later but he never did. 📸: @osleston • • • #thevortexswim #movetonatural#theswim #plasticpollution#singleuseplastic #plasticfreejuly#myplasticfreejulychallenge#benlecomtetheswim#pacificoceanswim #plasticsmog#greatpacificgarbagepatch #plastic#plasticfree #citizenscience #swim #oceanhealth#oceanconservation#breakfreefromplastic #benlecomte #cleanupplastic#jointheswim #sinkorswim#plastisphere#longdistanceswimmer #expedition#trashtag #stopsucking #4ocean #hydratelike #yesbioguia